LONDON Feb 21 Chelsea captain John Terry will return for the Premier League leaders at home to Everton on Saturday but fellow defender David Luiz is unfit, said manager Jose Mourinho.

Terry has been absent for the past three games and Mourinho admitted he had been missed, especially in the FA Cup fifth round defeat by Manchester City last Saturday.

"It's important especially as we don't have David Luiz," Mourinho told a news conference at Chelsea's training ground.

"John has a basic level of performance that gives stability to the team and is not a player that makes big mistakes." (Writing by Steve Tongue; editing by Tony Jimenez)