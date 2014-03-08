LONDON, March 8 Chelsea jumped seven points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 win over 10-man Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday thanks to a poacher's goal from Samuel Eto'o, an Eden Hazard penalty and two late Demba Ba strikes.

Fifth-placed Spurs played the last half-hour with 10 men after French defender Younes Kaboul was sent off for bringing Eto'o down in the penalty area and they were guilty of some woeful defending.

The Cameroon striker, a late addition to the starting lineup after Fernando Torres limped off in the warm-up, put Chelsea ahead in the 56th minute.

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen slipped and attempted to clear the ball from the ground but managed only to push it into Eto'o's path.

It was the 300th goal of Eto'o's career and he celebrated by bending over the corner flag like an old man, a nod to recent controversy about his age.

Three minutes later a fine pass from Chelsea captain John Terry found Hazard who squirted the ball to Eto'o. Kaboul tangled with the striker and referee Michael Oliver signalled a penalty whch Hazard duly converted.

Substitute Ba scored twice in the dying minutes as Tottenham's defence imploded, putting away an Oscar pass for the first and latching on to an ill-conceived headed back pass from Kyle Walker for the second.