LIVERPOOL, England, April 27 Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho left out defender David Luiz and playmaker Oscar for Sunday's Premier League match against leaders Liverpool as he opted to rest several players ahead of next week's Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid.

Defender Gary Cahill, midfielder Willian, who are both normally in the starting 11, and striker Fernando Torres were also left on the bench while 20-year-old defender Tomas Kalas was handed his Premier League debut.

Mourinho had hinted that he might play a weakened team in the top-of-the-table clash to keep players fresh for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid.

In one of the most open English title races in recent years, a resurgent Liverpool are five points ahead of Chelsea and six ahead of third-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

As well as the rested players, Chelsea were unable to call on players out injured, including captain John Terry, goalkeeper Petr Cech, winger Eden Hazard and striker Samuel Eto'o. Midfielder Ramires is suspended. (Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by Pritha Sarkar)