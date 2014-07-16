July 16 Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Brazilian left back Filipe Luis from Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Luis, who is yet to agree personal terms, is expected to join for a fee reported to be 20 million pounds ($34.24 million).

Chelsea have been in search of a left back after allowing Ashley Cole to leave on a free transfer at the end of last season.

Brazilian Luis will become the second Atletico player to join Chelsea during the close season after striker Diego Costa completed his move to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

