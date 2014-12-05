LONDON Dec 5 Unbeaten Chelsea do not care about breaking records, the only thing that matters is winning the Premier League title, manager Jose Mourinho said on Friday.

Chelsea have been in scintillating form this season and top the table by six points, having won 11 games and 36 points in their opening 14 matches, with many tipping them to emulate Arsenal's 'Invincibles', who went unbeaten throughout the 2003-04 campaign.

If they avoid defeat when they visit Newcastle United on Saturday they will set a new club record of 24 consecutive games unbeaten in all competitions, dating back to the final two games of last season.

Mourinho, though, says there is only one record that matters and that is the name etched into the league trophy at the end of the season.

"I don't care about records -- only victories and points. The record I want is to win the Premier League three times with this club," the Portuguese manager, who won the league in 2005 and 2006 during his first spell in charge at Stamford Bridge, told a news conference

"The players don't know the (unbeaten) record. I wouldn't know -- only you tell me 20 times," Mourinho pointedly told reporters.

Despite his nonchalance, Mourinho expects a difficult test against Newcastle, having never won a league game there with Chelsea.

Alan Pardew's Newcastle team are unbeaten at St James' Park since their loss to champions Manchester City on the opening day of the season and have beaten Chelsea on their previous two visits.

Blues boss Mourinho said he wants to end his unhappy run at the ground on Saturday, but expects Newcastle's players to prove tough opponents.

"Let's try tomorrow," he said. "It is difficult and a difficult stadium to play in.

"There are some stadiums where when they see Chelsea shirts they have the game of their lives and when they play against other teams they look like they are playing friendlies."

Chelsea welcome back Spain striker Diego Costa, who has 11 league goals in as many games, from suspension while influential holding midfielder Nemanja Matic misses out after getting a one-match ban for picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in Wednesday's 3-0 home win against Tottenham Hotspur. (Editing by Toby Davis)