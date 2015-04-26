(Fixes spelling of Leboeuf throughout)

SINGAPORE, April 26 Chelsea's procession to the English Premier League title is not enough for former defender Frank Leboeuf, who said Blues fans had deserved more trophies this season from a quality-laden squad.

"It's crazy how Chelsea is not winning more than one trophy this season," he told Singapore's Straits Times on Sunday.

"Any coach in the world would be happy to have the 22 players at Chelsea. There's experience and quality in every position -- even the substitutes are outstanding."

Chelsea sit nine points clear at the top of the standings and need just six points from their remaining six games -- starting with a trip to London rivals Arsenal later on Sunday -- to clinch a first league title since 2010.

Jose Mourinho's side were imperious at the start of the year with new signings Diego Costa and Cesc Fabregas impressing alongside Eden Hazard amid talk of a quadruple of titles.

But the Blues were stunned 4-2 at home by third tier Bradford City in the FA Cup and were dumped out by Paris St Germain in the Champions League last 16.

Frenchman Leboeuf, who won two FA Cups, the now defunct UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and the League Cup during his five-year spell at the club from 1996, overlooked Chelsea's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the League Cup in March.

Whether it was forgetfulness or merely a low opinion of the least regarded of the four titles on offer, the World Cup-winner told owner Roman Abramovich to sign his compatriot Raphael Varane to avoid another early European exit.

"To Abramovich, please go and buy Raphael Varane," said Leboeuf, who also won Euro 2000 with France.

"To Abramovich, please go and buy Raphael Varane," said Leboeuf, who also won Euro 2000 with France.

"He's just 21 and not getting regular football at Real Madrid. The kid is just what they need to add steel to the defence so the mistakes we saw against PSG won't be repeated."