LONDON Feb 27 Golden oldies Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard grabbed the headlines after Chelsea's 3-0 win over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday but it was David Luiz's influence that offered a tantalising glimpse into the future.

In the same blue number four shirt worn by former European Footballer of the Year Ruud Gullit in the 1990s, the mop-haired Luiz produced a buccaneering run from deep in the 48th minute to score the first goal and ease the frustration of the home fans.

The comparisons between the Brazil centre half and the dreadlocked Gullit are endless - distinctive hairstyles, an ability to deliver stunning long-range passes and the skills and charisma to take matches by the scruff of the neck.

Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas is swimming against the tide of popular opinion by persisting with the error-prone Luiz in defence and it could be in the midfield playmaker's role that he can really galvanise the London team.

The 24-year-old has already developed the same sort of cult following that Dutch master Gullit achieved after swapping AC Milan for Stamford Bridge in 1995, with many supporters donning Luiz-style wigs in the stands.

Luiz is a fun-loving character and he clearly enjoys his rapport with the crowd.

"A great day. A great match. An amazing win. And I loved my goal! Thank you Chelsea fans for all your support - we won't let you down," he wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.

Drogba added the second goal against Bolton and the 151st of his Chelsea career, making him the fourth highest all-time scorer at the club, before Lampard sealed victory with the 150th league goal of his career.

RENOWNED IMPATIENCE

Chelsea joy was tempered by the fact it was only their third win in 11 league matches and it came against a poor Bolton side struggling to avoid relegation.

"There have been a lot of times this season when we've said we need to turn the corner but we need to move on now," said Lampard.

"This needs to be a new start, it can't be a false dawn. We've got some tough games coming up and our league form is imperative because a club like Chelsea have to be in the top four."

Chelsea are fifth in the Premier League table, on the same points as Arsenal in fourth, with Champions League qualification a pre-requisite for Villas-Boas at a club renowned for their impatience with managers.

Lampard has been in and out of the team all season and acknowledged on Saturday his relationship with Portuguese Villas-Boas, who took over when Carlo Ancelotti was sacked at the end of last season, has "not been ideal".

The England midfielder was grateful for the way the crowd repeatedly sung his name against Bolton.

"The way the fans were with me was lump-in-the-throat stuff," he said. "When I play I know I can contribute but the main importance is Chelsea.

"It's been a tough old season but the fans have stuck with us brilliantly. Individuals like myself, Fernando Torres and John Terry - the fans are keen to stick by their players and I want to thank them for that.

"We'd love to sneak up into the top three. This game was a sign of our intentions because we played with a lot more positive energy and ability on the ball," added Lampard. (Editing by Mark Meadows)