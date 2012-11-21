John Terry of Chelsea is carried past his manager Roberto di Matteo by paramedics after suffering an injury during a clash with Luis Suarez of Liverpool during the English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

List of Chelsea managers and the trophies they have won since Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich bought the Premier League club in 2003.

CLAUDIO RANIERI - Sept 2000 to May 2004: No trophies under Abramovich

JOSE MOURINHO - June 2004 to Sept 2007: Premier League 2005, 2006 FA Cup 2007 League Cup 2005, 2007 Community Shield 2005

AVRAM GRANT - Sept 2007 to May 2008: Took Chelsea to first Champions League final in 2008, where they lost 6-5 on penalties to Manchester United

LUIZ FELIPE SCOLARI - July 2008 to Feb 2009: No trophies

GUUS HIDDINK - Feb to May 2009: FA Cup 2009

CARLO ANCELOTTI - June 2009 to May 2011: Premier League 2010 FA Cup 2010 Community Shield 2009.

ANDRE VILLAS-BOAS - June 2011 to March 2012: No trophies

ROBERTO DI MATTEO - March to Nov 2012: FA Cup 2012 Champions League 2012 (Editing By Alison Wildey/John O'Brien)