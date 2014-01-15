LONDON Jan 15 Chelsea have re-signed midfielder Nemanja Matic from Benfica, three years after selling him to the Portuguese side, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Chelsea did not reveal the transfer fee but British media reports said they had paid 21 million pounds to re-sign the Serbian international, who left Stamford Bridge as a makeweight in the deal that brought defender David Luiz to Chelsea in January 2011.

"I am very happy for this opportunity to be back at this club," Matic, 25, said on the club website (www.chelseafc.com).

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho added: "He has grown as a player in Portugal and has become a fantastic all-round midfielder. I am sure he will become a very important member of the squad and help us to achieve our ambitions."

Chelsea initially signed Matic from MSK Kosice in 2009. He made three substitute appearances in the 2009-10 season. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)