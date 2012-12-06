LONDON Dec 6 Chelsea's John Obi Mikel has been banned for three games and fined 60,000 pounds ($96,600) for using abusive language towards referee Mark Clattenburg after a home defeat by Manchester United in October.

The Football Association said in a statement on Thursday its independent regulatory commission had found midfielder Mikel guilty of charges relating to an incident in the referee's changing room. ($1 = 0.6214 British pounds)