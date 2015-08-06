Aug 6 Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is happy with his side's preparations ahead of Saturday's Premier League opener, despite the champions losing 1-0 to Fiorentina in their final friendly on Wednesday night.

Gonzalo Rodriguez scored the only goal in the 35th minute, sealing the win for the Italian side.

Chelsea, who start their Premier League title defence at home against Swansea City, won two of their four pre-season friendlies, both on penalties, and also lost the Community Shield match against London rivals Arsenal.

"We have the real football on Saturday and today we couldn't face this game in another way," the 52-year-old was quoted as saying on Chelsea's website (www.chelseafc.com).

"We got competitive minutes against a good team who played for a result and gave us a very good training session.

"It's a long season with 10 months of competition, and I'm happy with where we are."

Striker Diego Costa missed the game against Fiorentina after failing to recover from the hamstring injury that also kept him out of the match against FA Cup champions Arsenal.

Mourinho was coy about whether the Spain international would be fit for the game against Swansea.

"I won't risk my reputation again," the Portuguese manager added. "You asked me before last weekend and I told you he was ready to play. He wasn't. I don't know.

"I don't risk saying yes, and I don't risk saying no. On Friday at the next press conference I think I will tell you again that I don't know." (Reporting By Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)