LONDON Former Chelsea manager John Neal has died at the age of 82, the Premier League leaders announced on Monday.

Neal, who succeeded 1966 World Cup hat-trick hero Geoff Hurst at Stamford Bridge in 1981, led the club to the second-tier title in 1984 before retiring due to ill health a year later.

"Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened by the passing of John Neal, one of the most significant and loved managers in our history. The club sends our deepest condolences to John’s family and friends," a club statement read.

"John will always be remembered at Chelsea for turning the team around from our very lowest point."

