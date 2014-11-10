LONDON Brazil midfielder Oscar has signed a new five-year contract at Premier League leaders Chelsea, the club announced on Monday.

The 23-year-old has become an integral part of the Chelsea team since moving to Stamford Bridge from Brazilian side Internacional in 2012.

He has made 15 appearances and scored four goals in all competitions for Jose Mourinho's unbeaten side this season and penned the new deal to keep him at the club until 2019.

"I am so happy because I love playing for Chelsea and living in England," Oscar said in a statement on the club's website (www.chelseafc.com). "I have enjoyed playing here for two years, and now I have five more, so I am very happy."

Oscar has 40 caps for Brazil and has scored 11 goals, and is in their squad to face Turkey in a friendly on Wednesday.

Chelsea lead the Premier League by four points, having dropped just four points from their opening 11 games of the season.

