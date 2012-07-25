Soccer-Southampton report Liverpool "for tapping up Van Dijk" -UK media
LONDON, England, June 6 Southampton have reported Liverpool to the Premier League over an illegal approach for defender Virgil van Dijk, British media reported on Tuesday.
LONDON, July 25 Brazil midfielder Oscar has signed for Chelsea, the English Premier League club said on Wednesday.
The 20-year-old, who is in Brazil's Olympic squad for the Games in London, arrives at Stamford Bridge from Brazilian side Internacional.
"Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Oscar," the Blues announced on their official website (www.chelseafc.com).
No transfer fee or contract details were given.
The attacking midfielder, whose full name is Oscar dos Santos Emboaba Junior, has earned six caps for Brazil's senior side.
He is expected to make his Olympic debut on Thursday when Brazil face Egypt in Cardiff.
(Reporting by Mark Pangallo, editing by Stephen Wood)
