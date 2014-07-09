LONDON, July 9 Chelsea have signed 19-year-old midfielder Mario Pasalic from Croatian side Hajduk Split, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

German-born Pasalic, who has played for Croatia's under-21 side, was part of the wider 30-man squad ahead of the World Cup in Brazil but did not make the final 23.

He scored 11 goals in 36 matches for Split last term, having made his senior debut the previous season.

"I am a central midfielder, my favourite player is Frank Lampard, and so I am very happy to be a Chelsea player," he told the club website (www.chelseafc.com). (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Alan Baldwin)