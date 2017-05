LONDON Aug 20 Barcelona's Spain forward Pedro has agreed to join English Premier League champions Chelsea, both clubs said on Thursday.

Chelsea will pay 30 million euros ($33.54 million) for the player, three of which will be based on performance, the Spanish champions said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).

The length of the contract was not declared.

($1 = 0.8944 euros) (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)