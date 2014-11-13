A young fan waves his flag before Atletico Madrid and Chelsea's Champion's League semi-final first leg soccer match at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

LONDON Premier League leaders Chelsea have announced a profit of 18.4 million pounds ($28.89 million) for the year ending June 30 2014, the largest since Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich took over the club 11 years ago.

The announcement on the club's website (www.chelseafc.com) on Thursday said there was also a record turnover of 319.8 million pounds.

But although transfer receipts of around 87 million pounds from the sale of Juan Mata to Manchester United and David Luiz to Paris St Germain in that period are included, outgoings of more than 60 million pounds on Cesc Fabregas and Diego Costa in July are not.

It does mean, however, that Chelsea can claim to be within UEFA's Financial Fair Play criteria.

"By reaching the Champions League semi-final and maintaining a challenge in the Premier League until the final week of the season we demonstrated that, while improving our financial figures, we remained competitive in football’s toughest club competitions," chairman Bruce Buck said.

"In the era of FFP, we must progress commercially to continue the circle of success to invest in the team and get results."

The club have admitted in the past that increasing matchday income will be difficult unless they can move from Stamford Bridge or increase the ground capacity.

($1 = 0.6368 British Pounds)

(Reporting By Steve Tongue; editing by Toby Davis)