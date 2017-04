LONDON Aug 4 Chelsea midfielder Oriol Romeu has joined German club Stuttgart on a season-long loan, following a similar deal last season with Valencia.

The 22-year-old, who moved to Chelsea from Barcelona in 2011, signed a three-year contract recently with the Premier League club but is apparently not part of manager Jose Mourinho's immediate plans.

His move to the Bundesliga takes the number of players out on loan from Chelsea to 13.

Spaniard Romeu has made 33 appearances for Chelsea. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John O'Brien)