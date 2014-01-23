FC Basel's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring against Chelsea's during their Champions League Group E soccer match at St. Jakob-Park in Basel November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/Files

LONDON Chelsea have agreed a deal for playmaker Mohamed Salah from Swiss club Basel, the club said on Thursday.

"The move is subject to the Egyptian international agreeing personal terms and completing a medical examination," Chelsea said on their website (www.chelseafc.com).

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder scored against Chelsea for Basel both home and away in the Champions League group stages this season.

Chelsea's Premier League rivals Liverpool had been strongly linked with a move for the player, according to British media reports.

(Reporting by Toby Davis,; editing by Pritha Sarkar)