Boro charged by FA for failing to control players
Middlesbrough have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.
LONDON Chelsea have agreed terms with AS Roma for the season-long loan of Egypt winger Mohamed Salah, the Premier League club said on its website (www.chelseafc.com) on Thursday.
The Rome club have an option to buy the 23-year-old, who spent part of last season on loan at their Serie A rivals Fiorentina, at any time during the loan agreement.
He became the first Egyptian to play for Chelsea when he joined in January 2014 and scored twice in 19 matches. Salah moved to Fiore in February, scoring nine goals in 26 games.
(Writing by Ken Ferris, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Middlesbrough have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.
WELLINGTON New Zealand's Southern Alps are familiar to millions around the world as the jaw-dropping backdrop to the "Lord of the Rings" movies but they have proved far less precious in producing Winter Olympians than their northern equivalent.