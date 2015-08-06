Fiorentina's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring against Sampdoria in their Serie A soccer match at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito/Files

LONDON Chelsea have agreed terms with AS Roma for the season-long loan of Egypt winger Mohamed Salah, the Premier League club said on its website (www.chelseafc.com) on Thursday.

The Rome club have an option to buy the 23-year-old, who spent part of last season on loan at their Serie A rivals Fiorentina, at any time during the loan agreement.

He became the first Egyptian to play for Chelsea when he joined in January 2014 and scored twice in 19 matches. Salah moved to Fiore in February, scoring nine goals in 26 games.

