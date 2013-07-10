Mark Schwarzer reacts after a third goal was scored against Fulham during their English Premier League soccer match against the Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage in London December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Files

LONDON Premier League Chelsea have signed Australia goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer on a free transfer until the end of next year's World Cup in Brazil.

Schwarzer, 40, has played more than 15 years in England with Bradford City, Middlesbrough and Fulham. Last season he became the first overseas player to complete 500 Premier League appearances.

"It's a phenomenal club," Schwarzer told the Chelsea website (www.chelseafc.com) on Tuesday. "It's one of the biggest and best clubs in the world and it's an honour to sign for Chelsea. I didn't take much convincing to come here."

