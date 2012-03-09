By Tony Jimenez
| LONDON, March 9
LONDON, March 9 It would cost Chelsea more
money to move away from Stamford Bridge than it would to rebuild
their 107-year home to accommodate a 60,000 capacity, the local
council said on Friday.
A week ago the west London club said a reconstructed
60,000-seat stadium at Stamford Bridge had "little chance of
acceptability" before adding that the planning risks were
"likely to be insurmountable".
However, Hammersmith and Fulham Council said on Friday that
an expanded venue was possible at the site.
"Stamford Bridge is Chelsea's historic home and the council
believes it should be their future home," said the council's
deputy leader Nick Botterill in a statement.
"We want the Blues to stay at Stamford Bridge and, if it can
be done sensibly without negatively affecting local people,
increase the ground's capacity so they can retain their position
as one of Europe's top clubs.
"We cannot comment on the financial conclusions CFC (Chelsea
FC) have drawn but it is very likely any move away from Fulham
would cost far more than either the 600 million pounds ($948.96
million) the club claims it would cost to rebuild its current
ground or the cost of upgrading and expanding the existing
structures."
($1 = 0.6323 British pounds)
(Editing by Ken Ferris)