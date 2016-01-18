Chelsea captain John Terry, whose current deal expires at the end of the season, is confident he will extend his stay at the club and the 35-year-old defender brushed aside any concerns he may have lost a yard of pace over the years.

"I certainly think I'll be here next season," said Terry, who scored an own goal as well as a last-gasp equaliser on Saturday against Everton.

"I think when you get to my age, there are a lot of people out there saying, 'he's 35, almost 36, maybe his legs have gone,' but I've never had legs, it’s as simple as that.

"I've never been quick in my career.

"Everyone gets it in their heads but physically for me I'm feeling as good as I've ever felt for the last two or three years," he told British media.

Terry, who made his senior debut with the club in 1998, is Chelsea's most successful captain, having led them to four league titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups and one Champions League crown since 2004.

"I'm still in the right state of mind, I'm still hungry, and I want to be here," he added. "I want to finish my career here of course."

Champions Chelsea are 14th in the Premier League table, just six points above the relegation zone after 22 games. They travel to face leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

