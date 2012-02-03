LONDON Feb 3 Fernando Torres is desperate to repay the Chelsea fans for their unstinting show of support during the worst spell of his career, the Spain striker said on Friday.

"Since I joined Chelsea the fans have been amazing to me," Torres told the club's in-house television channel ahead of Sunday's Premier League game at home to Manchester United. "It has been very important to have the fans behind me.

"At the beginning of the season I went through the hardest moments of my career. I went several games without being in the starting lineup and I've never been in that situation before.

"The only thing that gave me hope was the support of the people," added Torres who has had an extended run in the Chelsea team in recent weeks with Didier Drogba on African Nations Cup duty with Ivory Coast.

The 2010 World Cup-winning striker, who joined Chelsea from Liverpool for a British record fee of 50 million pounds ($79 million) 12 months ago, has gone 19 matches without a goal for club and country.

Torres has been the subject of constant media criticism for his lack of goals but said he experienced one of the best moments of his career when the fans kept cheering his name while he was on the bench for the 3-0 home league win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Nov. 26.

WORK HARDER

"That game against Wolverhampton showed me there is something very important to fight for, the love of the fans," said the 27-year-old.

"I've never had that feeling from supporters before - and I wasn't even on the pitch.

"Sometimes you don't have to work too hard to get your rewards but in my case now I have to work harder than ever," said Torres.

"I'm not getting the rewards right now but the only way I know is to keep working with humility and I will keep doing that every day."

The visit of second-placed United gives Chelsea, who are in fourth position 12 points behind both United and leaders Manchester City, the chance to avenge a 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford in September.

It also represents an opportunity for Torres to make amends for an open goal he missed at United.

"We had very clear chances in that game especially one I missed when I dribbled round (goalkeeper) David De Gea. Hopefully, this kind of thing only happens once in a lifetime," he said, smiling. ($1 = 0.6329 British pounds) (Editing by Ken Ferris; To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)