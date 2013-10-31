Everton's Koeman sets sights on finishing fifth
Everton can turn a successful season into a "fantastic" one and fight for fifth place in the Premier League table if they win their next two home games, manager Ronald Koeman said on Friday.
LONDON Chelsea have agreed to sign 18-year-old Burkina Faso midfielder Bertrand Traore on a four and a half year contract, the club said on their website (www.chelseafc.com) on Thursday.
He joins from Burkinabe club Association Jeunes Espoirs De Bobo-Dioulasso, having had a trial spell with Chelsea on their pre-season tour of Asia.
Traore made his international debut in 2011 at the age of 15 and now has 10 caps.
(Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Tony Jimenez)
Everton can turn a successful season into a "fantastic" one and fight for fifth place in the Premier League table if they win their next two home games, manager Ronald Koeman said on Friday.
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan will miss Sunday's Premier League trip to Everton as well as Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final clash at Atletico Madrid due to a back injury, manager Craig Shakespeare said on Friday.