LONDON Oct 31 Chelsea have agreed to sign 18-year-old Burkina Faso midfielder Bertrand Traore on a four and a half year contract, the club said on their website (www.chelseafc.com) on Thursday.

He joins from Burkinabe club Association Jeunes Espoirs De Bobo-Dioulasso, having had a trial spell with Chelsea on their pre-season tour of Asia.

Traore made his international debut in 2011 at the age of 15 and now has 10 caps. (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Tony Jimenez)