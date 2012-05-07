LONDON May 7 Champions League finalists Chelsea
will link up again with four former Stamford Bridge favourites
when they face Paris St Germain on a pre-season tour of the
United States.
PSG are managed by Carlo Ancelotti, who led Chelsea to the
Premier League and FA Cup double in 2010, and among the
Italian's backroom staff are former Blues midfielder Claude
Makelele and ex-assistant coach Paul Clement.
Brazilian Alex, who left the Londoners in January, is also
likely to feature in Ancelotti's central defence during the
friendly at Yankee Stadium on July 22.
It will be Chelsea's first visit to New York City since
1954, the club said on their website (www.chelseafc.com) on
Monday.
The FA Cup winners, who beat Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley on
Saturday, will also play AC Milan (July 28), Seattle Sounders
(July 18) and a Major League All-Star XI (July 25) on the tour.
Chelsea face Bayern Munich in the Champions League final at
the German club's Allianz Arena on May 19.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by John Mehaffey)