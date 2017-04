LONDON Dec 30 Newcastle United striker Papiss Cisse has accepted a charge of violent conduct during the Premier League match against Everton, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Cisse, who has scored nine league goals this season, elbowed defender Seamus Coleman in the game on Sunday and will serve a three-match suspension.

He will miss league games against Burnley and leaders Chelsea and the FA Cup third-round trip to Leicester City.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ian Chadband)