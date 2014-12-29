Soccer-Fellaini sent off as United hold on for goalless draw at City
* Fellaini sent off in 84th minute for clash with City's Aguero
LONDON Dec 29 Newcastle United striker Papiss Cisse has been charged with violent conduct, the FA said in a statement on Monday referring to an incident in the Premier League match against Everton.
The charge, which could lead to a three-match ban, came after a video review panel re-examined footage during which Cisse elbowed defender Seamus Coleman at St James' Park on Sunday.
The incident was unseen by the match officials.
Everton manager Roberto Martinez called the failure to punish Cisse "unacceptable", saying the Senegalese attempted to "hurt" Coleman.
Cisse equalised a minute later for Newcastle who went on to win 3-2.
"Those are not actions we want to see on a football pitch and the referee should have seen it," Martinez said. (Writing by Ian Chadband, editing by Tony Jimenez)
April 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Thursday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 20 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) 17 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 16 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 14 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Christian Benteke (Crystal P