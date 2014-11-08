LONDON Nov 8 Manchester City may be on the brink of another early exit from the Champions League but striker Sergio Aguero has vowed to stay at the club until they are crowned European champions.

The Premier League champions are without a win in this season's edition of Europe's elite club competition, bottom of their group with just two points from their opening four games.

City have never made it further than the last 16 of the tournament and must now beat Bayern Munich at home and AS Roma away in their remaining group games to stand a chance of emulating their best European campaign.

Argentina striker Aguero, City's top scorer with 12 goals in all competitions this season, says that he is willing to stay beyond the new five-year contract he signed in the close season to ensure the team win Europe's biggest trophy.

"Not only will I stay the four (remaining) years to make it eight here in total, I'll stay beyond that -- until we win it," he told reporters at the launch of his autobiography "Born To Rise".

"We could still be able to put things right (this season) but clearly the group table is not where we want to be and not what we would have expected.

"None of the games have been the real City and I guess that if we don't turn it around in these last two games you would consider it to be the worst Champions League campaign the club has had.

"What we have to try and ensure is that the real City turn up for the games against Bayern Munich and Roma."

City manager Manuel Pellegrini oversaw the club's best European campaign last season, their first foray into the last 16 ended in defeat over two legs to Barcelona.

Aguero believes that it is unfair that pressure is piling on the Chilean coach after City's indifferent start to this campaign and that the players should shoulder some of the blame.

"It's easy for everyone to suddenly decide it's the man at the helm who is to blame, but I would say in situations like this, when we haven't played well as a group, we are all in it together," the 26 year-old said.

"It is not just the manager, and not just the players -- we are all to blame as a group and we need to work our way out of this situation as a group."

City's torrid travels around Europe have been matched with a stuttering start to their title defence in the Premier League.

The team are third, six points adrift of leaders Chelsea, and visit second from bottom club Queens Park Rangers on Saturday. (Reporting By Sam Holden; editing by Toby Davis)