LONDON Jan 5 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has returned to training following a knee ligament injury, the Argentine international said on Monday.

The 26-year-old Argentine, who has scored 19 goals in all competitions for City this season, has not played since the start of December when he limped off against Everton.

"I wanted you to know I've already started field work. Slowly but surely I'll be back at the right moment," Aguero said on Twitter. "Thanks for the wishes!"

Aguero is unlikely to feature for joint-leaders City against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, but could make his return against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Jan. 18. (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)