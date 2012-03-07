March 7 Manchester City have fined striker Mario Balotelli a week's wages for a breach of club discipline, the Premier League leaders' manager Roberto Mancini said on Wednesday.

Mancini was speaking at a news conference before City's Europa League last-16 first-leg match at Portuguese club Sporting on Thursday.

Balotelli broke a curfew on Friday morning, the day before City played a league game against Bolton Wanderers in which the Italian striker scored a goal on his return to the team following a three-match suspension.

He has been involved in a number of on and off-field controversies since joining City in 2010. (Writing by Ed Osmond in London; Editing by Clare Fallon)