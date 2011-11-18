LONDON Nov 18 Premier League leaders
Manchester City have revealed an annual loss of 194.9 million
pounds ($308 million) for 2010-11, the biggest ever in English
football.
The world's richest club's loss does not include the stadium
sponsorship deal with Etihad Airlines, reportedly worth 35
million pounds ($55 million) a year, or revenues from this
season's Champions League campaign.
"Our losses, which we predicted as part of our accelerated
investment strategy, will not be repeated on this scale in the
future," chief operating officer Graham Wallace said in a club
statement on Friday.
"These financial results represent the bottoming out of
financial losses at Manchester City before the club is able to
move towards a more sustainable position in all aspects of its
operations in the years ahead."
UEFA's financial fair play rules, which aim to stop reckless
spending on wages and transfer fees and come into full effect in
2013-14, say clubs must break even over three years.
City's latest figures fall outside that accounting window.
"We are cognisant of the incoming UEFA financial fair play
regulations and consequently we continue to maintain positive
and ongoing dialogue with all appropriate football authorities,"
added Wallace.
Since being taken over by Sheikh Mansour in 2008, City have
spent more than 600 million pounds ($947 million) on building a
team to challenge for top honours.
Earlier this year City won their first major trophy for 35
years when they beat Stoke City 1-0 in the FA Cup final, and
they currently lead English champions and rivals Manchester
United by five points after 11 matches.
