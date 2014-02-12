MANCHESTER, England Third-placed Manchester City's home Premier League game with third from bottom Sunderland on Wednesday has been called off because of strong winds at the Etihad Stadium.

"Manchester City can confirm this evening's fixture versus Sunderland has been postponed due to exceptional and escalating weather conditions," the club said on their official Twitter feed.

"The safety of those in, around and travelling to the stadium complex cannot be guaranteed. This decision has been made by the safety officer and Greater Manchester Police.

"Both managers and the match officials understand and support this decision."