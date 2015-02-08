LONDON Manchester City were short of ideas in their damaging 1-1 home draw with Hull City in the Premier League on Saturday, manager Manuel Pellegrini said.

Champions City struggled to break down relegation-threatened Hull, who took the lead through David Meyler in the 35th minute, until James Milner curled in a free kick in stoppage time.

"I think we tried always to find the space but we couldn't. We have a lack of ideas," Pellegrini told the BBC.

"If you see the team you don't see that we are tired or that we are not fighting; we run a lot and have a lot of possession.

"We really played and I think the team has order and spirit but we don't have the creative players in this moment to create the space and it is very difficult against a team like Hull, who defend very well."

Milner's strike was Manchester City's first home goal in over a month as they completed a run of four league games without a win to leave them seven points behind Chelsea after 24 games.

"With the ball, we are not creating the space and dangerous situations in their box," Pellegrini said.

City have been without influential midfielder Yaya Toure since Jan. 4 because he has been playing for Ivory Coast in the African Nations Cup but still have an embarrassment of midfield riches in their ranks.

"Before this game, with Jesus Navas and with Milner as wingers we didn't score against Arsenal or against Middlesbrough so we tried to make a change, but we still didn't create many chances," Pellegrini said.

"The only way to put it right is to keep working and have a clear diagnostic of what we must improve."

