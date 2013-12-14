LONDON Dec 14 Manchester City's 6-3 victory over Arsenal took their home tally of goals since the start of the 2011-12 Premier League season to 131 in 46 matches at The Etihad.

Home record since start 2011-12 - Played 40, Drawn 4 Lost 2

Average goals at home: 2.84

Average goals conceded: 0.7

This season: Eight wins from eight games. 35 goals scored, 5 conceded.

Total goals so far this sesason - 47 (average 2.9)

Saturday was the fifth time this season City have scored four or more at home. They beat Norwich City 7-0 and Tottenham Hotspur 6-0 and also had a 4-0 win over Newcastle United and and 4-1 victory over Manchester United

Chelsea's 103 goals in the 2009-10 season is still a Premier League record but Man City are on course to shatter it. (Compiled by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)