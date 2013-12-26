Soccer-Four memorable Middlesbrough v Burnley games
LONDON, April 6 Here are four memorable matches between Middlesbrough and Burnley:
LONDON Dec 26 Alvaro Negredo kept up his sparkling home scoring record, grabbing the winner as Manchester City came from behind to beat title rivals Liverpool 2-1 in a rip-roaring Premier League showdown on Thursday.
City moved up to second in the table, one point behind Arsenal, after rallying from a goal down thanks to a header from Vincent Kompany and a first-half stoppage-time strike from Negredo.
Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet was at fault for Negredo's goal as he palmed his 18-metre effort up and into his own net. It was the ninth consecutive home game in all competitions in which the Spaniard has scored.
Third-placed Liverpool, who gave as good as they got in a pulsating game, went ahead after 24 minutes when Raheem Sterling rounded keeper Joe Hart and Philippe Coutinho slotted the ball into an empty net. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, April 6 Here are four memorable matches between Middlesbrough and Burnley:
April 6 West Ham United need to snap their losing streak if they want to avoid a "do-or-die" situation during the Premier League run-in, manager Slaven Bilic said on Thursday.
We will have all the latest news ahead of this weekend's fixtures, which include Chelsea's trip to Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur's home clash against Watford. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAM/, expect throughout)