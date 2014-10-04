BIRMINGHAM, England Oct 4 Do not criticise Yaya Toure, Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini had warned, and everyone could see why he had jumped to the midfielder's defence as some familiar magic ignited their 2-0 Premier League win at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Ultimately, City ran out seemingly comfortable winners thanks to Sergio Aguero's cracking clincher in the 88th minute but it was Toure's glorious loping intervention eight minutes from time which really eased their path.

The Ivorian struck just when the visitors seemed to have run out of ideas and luck against stubborn Villa resistance.

City were growing frustrated. Twice they hit the woodwork through Aleksandar Kolarov and Aguero and, as Villa eventually decided the only strategy was to throw 10 men behind the ball to hold back the blue tide, the feeling grew that it was not going to be their day as the champions rattled up shot number 25.

Toure had been ineffective again, not looking completely fit and a mere shadow of the battleship which went sailing carefree through opponents last season, but Pellegrini had been particularly supportive of him in his pre-match suggestions that people should get off the mercurial midfielder's back.

Suddenly, the ball was at Toure's feet, though, six metres outside the box with seemingly no great danger for Villa. Yet the maestro of old suddenly awoke.

An exploratory lope forward, a glance at the three defenders approaching him and then, seemingly out of nowhere and with little backlift, a curler around Philippe Senderos which whistled past the hitherto unbeatable Brad Guzan.

It was a quite marvellous goal, only Toure's second of the season and his first in the Premier League -- last year he netted 20 -- and a strike to bring blessed relief to City, who were facing the prospect of being four points behind Chelsea even before the leaders play Arsenal on Sunday.

SUPERB DELIVERY

Freed from worry, Aguero, who along with Edin Dzeko had not been at his best, then buried his celebratory second, thanks to the superb delivery of the tireless James Milner.

It was, felt Pellegrini, just reward for what he described as City's best performance of the season and he hoped it would be the launching pad for Toure to show his best form again.

But it was hard not to feel some sympathy for Villa, whose sterling defence, headed by their doughty centre backs Nathan Baker and Senderos, had offered such marvellous resistance for a side being largely outplayed.

"I don't know whether it's exactly relief. I think we deserved to win, we had a lot of chances to score," said Pellegrini. "I think we played the best game of the season, completely, in possession, in chances to score, in the way we defend and the way we recover the ball."

Villa, who left out Gabriel Agbonlahor in the warm-up after he complained of illness, at least welcomed back their key striker Christian Benteke, who was brought on for the last half an hour after six months out with an Achilles injury as they showed enough ambition to try to win the game.

By that point, though, City, having twice nearly given away a goal, were in almost complete control and the Belgium international never had a look in.

Villa manager Paul Lambert, though, felt Benteke's return was a major breakthrough for the team, who looked good but were just unfortunate to find City in such decent form in the middle of a horrendously difficult run of fixtures.

EARLY FRUSTRATION

It took a while for City to dominate midfield with the home trio of Ashley Westwood, Tom Cleverley and the livewire Fabian Delph excelling.

There was frustration early on for the champions as Kolarov's searing left-footed drive, taking a deflection off Alan Hutton, thumped off the post.

Yet for all their monopoly of possession, they came no nearer to breaking the deadlock before the break.

Kolarov had a sharp cross headed just wide by Aguero, Dzeko lumped a decent half-chance high into the Holte End before a neatly-worked corner saw Kolarov's shot go astray via another deflection.

The more desperate Villa's defending became, and the more silkily influential David Silva was, the more heroic the rearguard action seemed.

At one point, Dzeko, wasteful and a little slow, looked to turn in the area only to be swamped by a trio in Villa shirts while Baker handled the threat of the brilliant Aguero with aplomb, nicking the ball away from his quicksilver feet like some Artful Dodger.

At the start of the second half, Aguero was guilty of a dreadful miss when freed by a defence-breaching diagonal pass from Milner and slid the ball against the foot of Guzan's left-hand post.

Immediately, Villa countered with brio, Kieran Richardson scuffing a half-chance at the other end.

Counter-attacking with pace and energy, the home side could even have taken the lead if Andreas Weimann, unmarked in the box, had not missed a straightforward header from Cleverley's cross. It was their last chance before the Toure show began. (Editing by Ken Ferris)