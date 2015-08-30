LONDON Aug 30 Manchester City have bolstered their midfield ranks with the signing of highly-rated Belgian Kevin de Bruyne from VfL Wolfsburg on a six-year contract, the twice Premier League champions said on Sunday.

The fee was not disclosed but British media reported it to be in the region of 50 million pounds ($76.92 million).

