Soccer-Ibrahmovic back as a lion among pussycats for United
April 4 In a TV interview before Tuesday's match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford, Zlatan Ibrahimovic had been asked if he was the best striker in the Premier League.
LONDON Dec 3 Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is available again after two months out due to injury, manager Manuel Pellegrini said on Tuesday.
The Belgium defender is in the squad for Wednesday's Premier League trip to West Bromwich Albion after recovering from a thigh strain that has sidelined him since the 3-1 win over Everton on Oct. 5.
"Kompany is in the squad and will travel with the team," Pellegrini told a news conference. "I think Vincent is a very important player. He is a very good defender and of course we need him."
City have not fared too badly in Kompany's absence. In the 10 games in all competitions since, they have won seven and drawn one.
In the league they have recorded three clean sheets in the last four games, culminating in a 3-0 victory over Swansea City on Sunday which lifted them to third in the table.
April 4 Manchester United's struggle to achieve a top-four finish continued on Tuesday as Zlatan Ibrahimovic came to their rescue with an added time penalty to salvage a 1-1 draw against Everton in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford.
LONDON, April 4 Sunderland's battle to stay in the Premier League is beginning to get "desperate", manager David Moyes said after his bottom-of-the-table side suffered a 2-0 loss against a resurgent Leicester City on Tuesday.