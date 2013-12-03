LONDON Dec 3 Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is available again after two months out due to injury, manager Manuel Pellegrini said on Tuesday.

The Belgium defender is in the squad for Wednesday's Premier League trip to West Bromwich Albion after recovering from a thigh strain that has sidelined him since the 3-1 win over Everton on Oct. 5.

"Kompany is in the squad and will travel with the team," Pellegrini told a news conference. "I think Vincent is a very important player. He is a very good defender and of course we need him."

City have not fared too badly in Kompany's absence. In the 10 games in all competitions since, they have won seven and drawn one.

In the league they have recorded three clean sheets in the last four games, culminating in a 3-0 victory over Swansea City on Sunday which lifted them to third in the table.

