LONDON, April 6 Manuel Pellegrini said he was not concerned about his stuttering team or the security of his job after Manchester City suffered a huge blow in the Premier League title race after a 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday.

Phlegmatic Pellegrini struggled to explain how his dominant City side were beaten by Alan Pardew's Palace, a defeat that kept last season's champions in fourth place, nine points behind leaders Chelsea.

City had 74 percent possession, 22 shots and 13 corners but only had Yaya Toure's 78th minute strike to show for their efforts.

"It's difficult to understand, but football happens," Pellegrini told reporters.

"The way we played, we must win this game."

The 61-year-old Chilean said that Crystal Palace's first goal scored by Glenn Murray was offside, and the mistake by the referee and a fine Jason Puncheon freekick had cost City the game.

However, despite their territorial dominance, City managed only four shots on target and Toure had actually been goaded by Palace fans to shoot, so wayward had been his accuracy.

City have picked up 15 points from a possible last 33 but despite their fading title bid, he said he was not thinking about Chelsea or the possibility he might lose his job.

"It's the only thing I am never concerned about," Pellegrini said of the possibility he could be fired.

"Maybe you have a difficult season, but you never worry about this."

Palace manager Alan Pardew backed the former Malaga boss, agreeing that the capital side had benefitted from a hint of good fortune.

"There's a long way to go still. A lot of points are still up for grabs," Pardew said of the title race.

"Man City were by no means lacklustre or poor tonight. They were very very good at times and we had to really ride our luck." (editing by Justin Palmer)