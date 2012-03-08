March 8 Manchester City captain Vincent
Kompany is set to miss their next two games at least after
suffering a calf injury in the Europa League defeat at Sporting
on Thursday, the Premier League leaders said.
The Belgian international defender limped off early in the
first leg of the last 16 tie in Lisbon which City lost 1-0.
City said Kompany will miss the Premier League game at
Swansea City on Sunday, the return leg against Sporting and the
home clash with Chelsea on March 21 unless he recovered more
quickly than anticipated.
"We have to wait one or two days to know the exact extent of
his injury, but it is a problem with his calf," coach Roberto
Mancini said on City's website (www.mcfc.co.uk).
"I hope to have Kompany back in 10 days or two weeks, but we
have other solutions."
