(Adds Manuel Pellegrini quotes)

LONDON Dec 13 Manchester City midfielder Frank Lampard notched a trademark goal on Saturday to draw level with Thierry Henry in fourth place on the list of leading Premier League scorers.

Lampard arrived late in the box to steer in a cross and secure his team's 1-0 win at Leicester City, the 175th league goal of his prolific career.

The evergreen 36-year-old's latest crucial contribution to City's cause left manager Manuel Pellegrini reiterating his keenness to ensure the champions enjoy the former Chelsea favourite's services on loan for the rest of the season.

"There have been no serious discussions but we know exactly what we must do," said Pellegrini, after watching Lampard score his sixth goal for the club since his close-season acquisition.

"Frank wants to stay, we want to keep him. Now we must resolve the problem with New York City and MLS."

Lampard is scheduled to join City's sister club New York City in MLS at the end of the month but despite the American season starting in March, both Pellegrini and Lampard hope he can be around to bolster City's title defence until May.

"He is very important. Frank has been very useful for us in this moment," added Pellegrini.

Of his goal, Lampard told the BBC: "I'm very happy with it, I thought it was going to be out of my reach.

"I have respect for Henry, he is one of the greatest in Premier League history and to be up there with him is incredible," Lampard added, referring to the former Arsenal and France striker.

Lampard scored the vast majority of his goals for Chelsea and his landmark strike for City kept his new team just three points adrift of his former club at the top of the table.

"Those are the kind of games we need to get results, we needed to grind them out," Lampard said.

"We were nowhere near the force we can be sometimes, but you have to show two sides to your game and I think we did that today."

Lampard started his career at West Ham United before moving to Chelsea in 2001 and he scored 147 league goals for the Stamford Bridge club before joining City on loan at the end of last season. (Reporting by Ed Osmond and Ian Chadband, editing by Toby Davis)