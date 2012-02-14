(Updates with comments from seller)
* Manchester City want site for training complex
* Businessman aims to sell off land in small plots
LONDON, Feb 14 A Manchester United fan
aims to block rival Manchester City's "goals of football
domination" by selling off thousands of parcels of a site
earmarked by the world's richest club for a 100-million-pound
($158 million) training complex.
Businessman Shaun O'Brien has divided the land at his
vehicle recovery company, OB Trucks, near City's Etihad Stadium,
into 18,500 square-foot plots for sale in a bid to disrupt a
proposed council order to make him sell it.
He was selling the plots for 250 pounds each through
website, Unite Against the City, to "ardent Reds and anybody
else that feels strongly about our David & Goliath situation,"
in order to make the club negotiate individually and fairly for
each plot, the website said.
The sale had attracted buyers from around the world,
including the United States and Spain, since the website went
live on Feb. 6, O'Brien told Reuters, declining to reveal the
sales figures. "We're very close to fulfilling the 5,000
minimum."
The campaign was "to prevent Manchester City's attempts to
acquire our land in Eastlands, Manchester, in order to further
their goals of football domination", O'Brien wrote on the
website.
Local newspaper Manchester Evening News said O'Brien had
refused a one-million-pound offer from City to leave the site,
stalling the club's bid to redevelop a run-down, 80-acre plot
near their stadium.
O'Brien said City had offered him 200,000 pounds for the
land for the past two years, though they had said they would pay
another 750,000 pounds for moving and expenses.
"But it's just not enough," he said. "I've been here for 15
years, I had no intention to sell (the land)... As a business
who want my land to further their business they should come and
sit down, negotiate and we'll hack out a figure, whereas all
along they've said we'll give you 200,000 pounds or we'll get
the council to CPO you," he said.
A compulsory purchase order has now been issued by
Manchester City Council and the club to try to force O'Brien to
sell at market value.
Manchester City hold the title of the world's richest club,
gained after they were bought by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al
Nahyan of Abu Dhabi three years ago
($1 = 0.6332 British pounds)
