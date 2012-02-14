*
LONDON Feb 13 A Manchester United fan
aims to block rival Manchester City's "goals of football
domination" by selling off 5,000 parcels of a site earmarked by
the world's richest club for a 100-million-pound ($158 million)
training complex.
Businessman Shaun O'Brien has divided the land at his
vehicle recovery company, OB Trucks, near City's Etihad Stadium,
into square-foot plots for sale in a bid to disrupt a proposed
council order to make him sell it.
He was selling the plots for 250 pounds each through
website, Unite Against the City, to "ardent Reds and anybody
else that feels strongly about our David & Goliath situation,"
in order to make the club negotiate individually and fairly for
each plot, the website said.
The campaign was "to prevent Manchester City's attempts to
acquire our land in Eastlands, Manchester, in order to further
their goals of football domination", O'Brien wrote on the
website.
Local newspaper Manchester Evening News said O'Brien had
refused a one-million-pound offer from City to leave the site,
stalling the club's bid to redevelop a run-down, 80-acre plot
near their stadium.
A compulsory purchase order has now been issued by
Manchester City Council and the club to try to force O'Brien to
sell at market value.
Manchester City hold the title of the world's richest club,
gained after they were bought by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al
Nahyan of Abu Dhabi three years ago
($1 = 0.6332 British pounds)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Clare Fallon)