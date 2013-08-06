Aug 6 Manchester City defender Matija Nastasic will miss the start of the season with an ankle injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Serbia international, who impressed during his first season in England, was stretched off in the win over Sunderland in a pre-season tournament in Hong Kong last month.

He is expected to be sidelined for another four to six weeks, the club said on its website (www.mcfc.co.uk).

Striker Sergio Aguero is expected to return to training by the end of week, having missed pre-season training with a knee injury.

City open their Premier League campaign against Newcastle United on Aug. 19. (Writing by Josh Reich; Editing by John O'Brien)