MADRID, June 3 Spain winger Jesus Navas will leave Sevilla and join English Premier League side Manchester City, the La Liga club said on Monday.

"Sevilla FC has accepted the English club's offer, taking into account the wishes of the player, who will have to pass a medical," Sevilla said on their website (www.sevillafc.es). (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)