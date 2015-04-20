LONDON, April 20 Manchester City playmaker David Silva has been given the all-clear by doctors after it was feared he may have fractured his cheekbone.

The Spain midfielder went to hospital after suffering a facial injury during the 2-0 Premier League victory over West Ham United on Sunday.

Silva received treatment for nearly 10 minutes and was carried off on a stretcher after being struck by the elbow of West Ham midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate.

"Tests confirm @21LVA did not suffer a fracture," City said on their Twitter account of the player who wears the number 21 shirt.

Silva tweeted that he had been allowed to leave hospital on Monday.

"All the tests have gone well and I'm already home," he said. "The 3 points is what was important."

City's victory meant the league champions remained fourth in the table, 12 points behind runaway leaders Chelsea. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ed Osmond)