LONDON Aug 12 Spain forward David Silva has agreed a new five-year contract with Manchester City, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Silva, who joined City from Valencia in 2010, will remain at the Etihad Stadium until 2019.

During his time in Manchester, the 28-year-old Silva has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and League Cup.

"Over the last four years, we have achieved so much together, establishing City as a dominating force in England," Silva told the club's website.

"When I look around this dressing room, I can see no reason why we won't become one of the top teams in the world."

City begin the defence of their Premier League title away to Newcastle United on Sunday. (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)