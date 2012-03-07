Nadal reclaims throne with brutal defeat of Wawrinka
PARIS Claycourt king Rafa Nadal regained his Roland Garros throne after two years in exile with a brutal 6-2 6-3 6-1 mauling of Swiss Stan Wawrinka to complete 'La Decima' on Sunday.
Carlos Tevez scored his first goal in a Manchester City shirt for 10 months when he helped the reserves to a 3-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday.
The striker, making his second appearance since returning from his native Argentina last month following a spectacular falling out with the club in September, tucked in a right-wing cross in the 50th minute.
It was the first time Tevez had been on target in Manchester City colours since a Premier League game against Stoke City last May.
He was substituted against Bolton reserves with 20 minutes to go and received a generous ovation as he left the field.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ian Ransom)
PARIS Claycourt king Rafa Nadal regained his Roland Garros throne after two years in exile with a brutal 6-2 6-3 6-1 mauling of Swiss Stan Wawrinka to complete 'La Decima' on Sunday.
MONTREAL Lewis Hamilton's love affair with the Canadian Grand Prix continued unabated on Sunday as he won the race for a sixth time and slashed Sebastian Vettel's Formula One championship lead to 12 points.